Hot chocolate with a beneficial twist

1 Serve PT5m prep

Ingredients 1 tablespoon raw cacao powder.

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.

1/4 teaspoon dried ginger.

1/2 teaspoon dried turmeric (depending on your taste).

pinch of cayenne pepper.

pinch of cardamom (optional).

teaspoon rice malt syrup, to taste (we recommend no more than 1/2 teaspoon).

pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

1/2 cup coconut milk, warmed.

1/2 cup water.

Method 1. Add raw cacao powder, dried spices, sea salt and pepper into a standard mug. 2. Fill the mug halfway with boiling water and rice malt syrup and stir until powders dissolve. 3. Pour in warmed coconut milk and stir to combine. Serve.

As we head into the cooler months, there's nothing like a good cup of hot chocolate! Now, the nifty folks at I Quit Sugar have come up with a way to still enjoy your warm winter drink and get an anti-inflammatory boost in the process. Yum!