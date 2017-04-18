Hot chocolate with a beneficial twist

As we head into the cooler months, there's nothing like a good cup of hot chocolate! Now, the nifty folks at I Quit Sugar have come up with a way to still enjoy your warm winter drink and get an anti-inflammatory boost in the process. Yum!
1 tablespoon raw cacao powder.
Ingredients
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.
1/4 teaspoon dried ginger.
1/2 teaspoon dried turmeric (depending on your taste).
pinch of cayenne pepper.
pinch of cardamom (optional).
teaspoon rice malt syrup, to taste (we recommend no more than 1/2 teaspoon).
pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
1/2 cup coconut milk, warmed.
1/2 cup water.