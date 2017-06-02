Claire's Kitchen Double - Baked Four Cheese Soufflè

8 people 20 mins prep 20 mins cook

Method

1. Place the butter in a saucepan and melt slowly. Then add the flour and mix until a paste forms

2. Warm the milk with onion, cloves, bay leaf and nutmeg and slowly add to he flour mixture, taking it off the heat while adding the milk. Keep stirring on a low flame until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat

3. While the mixture is still hot, add the cheeses and season with salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then add to egg yolks. Beat the egg whites until they are stiff, then gently fold in the cooled mixture.

4. Grease your mould then fill with the soufflè mixture.

5. Place moulds in a deep tray. Fill tray with water, until the level in halfway up the moulds.

6. Bake at 180 °C for 20 mins. When cooked, remove the moulds and allow to cool.