Claire's Kitchen Double - Baked Four Cheese Soufflè

Ingredients
70g unsalted butter
70g plain flour
365ml milk
1/2 onion - chopped
5 cloves
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon nutmeg -grated
100g fresh goat's cheese
100 g parmesan -grated
50g mild blue cheese
Salt and pepper - to taste
4 egg yolks
12 egg whites
Method
1. Place the butter in a saucepan and melt slowly. Then add the flour and mix until a paste forms
2. Warm the milk with onion, cloves, bay leaf and nutmeg and slowly add to he flour mixture, taking it off the heat while adding the milk. Keep stirring on a low flame until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat
3. While the mixture is still hot, add the cheeses and season with salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then add to egg yolks. Beat the egg whites until they are stiff, then gently fold in the cooled mixture.
4. Grease your mould then fill with the soufflè mixture.
5. Place moulds in a deep tray. Fill tray with water, until the level in halfway up the moulds.
6. Bake at 180 °C for 20 mins. When cooked, remove the moulds and allow to cool.
Notes
To Serve: Place the soufflès in a baking dish. Add a spoonful of cream on top and place in a warm oven until they puff up again.
