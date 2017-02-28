Recipe: Protein pancakes

6 Servings PT5m prep PT10m cook

Ingredients 1/2 cup almond meal

3 tablespoons Vital Protein Vanilla

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon chia seeds

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons coconut milk (or milk of your choice)

2 tablespoons of whey (optional use extra milk if you prefer)

Coconut oil To serve: yoghurt, blueberries, coconut flakes and cinnamon

Method 1. Combine Vital protein, almond meal, baking powder, cinnamon and chia seeds.

Add eggs, milk and whey (if using). Combine well. 2. Heat coconut oil in a frying pan. Add pancake batter in batches until golden on both sides. 3. Top with yoghurt, blueberries, coconut flakes and cinnamon.

Notes These pancakes are gluten free, dairy free (if you skip the yoghurt), sugar-free and grain free.

If you’re vegan simply omit the eggs and soak 2 tablespoons of chia seeds in 1/2 cup water for at least 10 minutes. Add to pancake batter.

These protein-packed Protein Pancakes will keep you satisfied until lunchtime and are especially delicious when topped with blueberries!