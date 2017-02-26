Corn Fritters with Bacon and Avocado Salsa

2 Servings PT20m prep PT10m cook

1/2 cup gluten-free plain flour (use regular plain flour if you like). 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. pinch sea salt. 1/4 cup full-fat milk. 1/4 lemon, juiced. 1 egg. 1 large corn cob, husks removed, kernels sliced. 1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped. 1/4 cup coriander leaves, finely chopped. freshly ground black pepper, to taste. 2 rashers of bacon, cut into strips lengthways. 10 g butter. 2 teaspoons olive oil.

Method

1. Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl (or jug) whisk milk, lemon juice and egg. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Whisking continuously, pour egg mixture into the well until the batter is smooth. Fold through corn, chilli and coriander. Season with cracked black pepper. Rest for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile to cook bacon, preheat grill to high. Line an oven tray with foil. Place bacon on lined tray and grill for 5 minutes or until crisp. Drain on paper towel.

3. To make Avocado Salsa combine all ingredients and set aside.

4. Melt half the butter and oil in a medium frying pan. Add ¼ cupfuls of mixture to pan (one for each fritter). Cook for 4 minutes each side or until golden crisp. Repeat with remaining butter, oil and batter. You should make 4 fritters.

5. This dish serves two. If you're also having for breakfast tomorrow, store half the fritters, avocado salsa and bacon in a container and reheat in the morning.