Make insanely delicious churros with dulce de leche

Serves

¾ cup plain flour, sifted ¾ cup self-raising flour, sifted 125 g unsalted butter 1 ½ cups water 1 tbsp white sugar, plus extra, to coat 2 egg yolks vegetable oil, to deep-fry ground cinnamon, to coat

Method

1. Place butter and water in a saucepan over medium heat and stir until the butter has melted.

2. Add sugar and salt, bring to boil and stir to dissolve.

3. Add sifted flours and stir until the dough becomes smooth and comes away from the sides of the pot.

4. Transfer dough to a bowl. Stir in egg yolks until well combined.

5. Transfer to a piping bag with a 15mm star nozzle. Seal with an elastic and refrigerate until cool (about 1 hr) or blast in the freezer

6. Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine cinnamon and extra sugar - set aside.

7. When the dough has cooled to room temperature, pipe out 12 cm lengths of dough onto a lined tray and cut off with knife.

8. In batches, fry the fingers in vegetable oil at 170°C for a few minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

9. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a plate covered in paper towel.

10. Toss churros in cinnamon sugar

11. Drizzle with dulce de leche

12. Serve immediately

Dulce de leche

1. Put milk, sugar, and baking soda in a saucepan, stir to combine.

2. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally until thick and caramelised for about 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours.

3. Stir in vanilla. Transfer to a bowl to cool.