Strawberry Cheesecake Thick Shakes

Makes 2 PT5m prep

Method

1. Crush half the biscuits and leave the remainder whole for serving.

2. Place chocolate hazelnut spread around the rim of each serving glass. Coat with the crushed biscuits.

3.Decorate the inside of the glasses by pressing a few of the strawberry slices onto the sides of the glass until stuck in place. Reserve a few slices to garnish.

4. To assemble, place the ice cream, milk and strawberry sauce into a blender and blitz until smooth and well combined. Pour into prepared glasses and top with biscuits and the remaining strawberry slices.