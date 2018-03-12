Strawberry Cheesecake Thick Shakes

Ingredients
2 tbsp choc hazelnut spread
60g shortbread biscuits
100g fresh strawberries, sliced
400g Bulla Creamy Classics Cheesecake Flavoured Ice Cream
200mL milk
2 tbsp strawberry sauce / topping
Method
1. Crush half the biscuits and leave the remainder whole for serving.
2. Place chocolate hazelnut spread around the rim of each serving glass. Coat with the crushed biscuits.
3.Decorate the inside of the glasses by pressing a few of the strawberry slices onto the sides of the glass until stuck in place. Reserve a few slices to garnish.
4. To assemble, place the ice cream, milk and strawberry sauce into a blender and blitz until smooth and well combined. Pour into prepared glasses and top with biscuits and the remaining strawberry slices.
Notes
Recipe created My Kitchen Rules 2013 semi-finalist Scott Gooding, Whirlpool Ambassador and author of 'The Keto Diet'.