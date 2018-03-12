Breakfast Mix for a super speedy morning meal

Makes 1 PT5m prep

Ingredients 1 small banana

1 tbs tahini

1 tbs buckwheat kernels (activated)

1 tbs hemp seeds

1 tbs pepitas

1 tbs coconut flakes

1 tbs sunflowers seeds

1 tbs coconut oil

Handful berries of choice

Method 1. In a bowl combine the banana and tahini and mash with a fork.

2. Include all the remaining ingredients, excluding the berries, and combine.

3. Top with your berries of choice.

Notes Recipe created My Kitchen Rules 2013 semi-finalist Scott Gooding, Whirlpool Ambassador and author of 'The Keto Diet'.

It's never good to skip breakfast, so here's a quick and super easy mix to start your day right.