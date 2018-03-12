Breakfast Mix for a super speedy morning meal

It's never good to skip breakfast, so here's a quick and super easy mix to start your day right.
Ingredients
1 small banana
1 tbs tahini
1 tbs buckwheat kernels (activated)
1 tbs hemp seeds
1 tbs pepitas
1 tbs coconut flakes
1 tbs sunflowers seeds
1 tbs coconut oil
Handful berries of choice
Method
1. In a bowl combine the banana and tahini and mash with a fork.
2. Include all the remaining ingredients, excluding the berries, and combine.
3. Top with your berries of choice.
Notes
Recipe created My Kitchen Rules 2013 semi-finalist Scott Gooding, Whirlpool Ambassador and author of 'The Keto Diet'.