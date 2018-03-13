Dessert: Gooey Salted Chocolate Tart

4 CT50m cook

Method

1. Make Tart Shell

Preheat oven to 160C. Grease and line base and sides of a 22cm springform pan with baking paper. Melt 100g butter. Put half the biscuits in a food processor and process to fine crumbs (see cooking tip). Add butter and 55g (¼ cup) sugar and process until mixture resembles wet sand. Tip into pan and press firmly into base and 2.5cm up sides to form a shell.

2. Start chocolate filling

Refrigerate tart shell for at least 10 mins to firm or until needed. Meanwhile, put the cream in a saucepan over medium heat and bring almost to the boil. Meanwhile, put the dark chocolate and milk chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Pour the warm cream over the chocolate, stand for 3 mins, then whisk until melted and combined. Cool for 5 mins.

3. Make hazelnut praline

Meanwhile, put hazelnuts, close together, on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Put 55g (¼ cup) caster sugar in a clean small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, swirling pan occasionally (do not stir), for 3-5 mins until the sugar dissolves and a golden caramel forms. Working quickly, pour the caramel over the hazelnuts to coat. Set aside to cool.

4. Finish chocolate filling

Add 1 egg and a large pinch of fine salt to the cooled chocolate mixture and whisk well to combine. Strain the chocolate mixture through a fine sieve into the tart shell.

5. Bake tart

Bake the tart for 30 mins or until the surface has a lightly blistered appearance with a slight wobble in the centre. Remove from the oven, put on a cooling rack and set aside to cool to room temperature for at least 30-60 mins. Alternatively, it can be enjoyed while warm.

6. Get ready to serve

Coarsely chop the hazelnut praline, then scatter over the tart. Scatter over 1 tsp sea salt flakes (reserve remainder for another use) to serve.