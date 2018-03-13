Dessert: Gooey Salted Chocolate Tart

Ingredients
•400g digestive biscuits
• 300ml pouring cream
• 150g dark chocolate
• 150g milk chocolate
• 40g roasted skinless hazelnuts
• a large pinch of fine sea salt
100g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
• 110g (½ cup) caster sugar
• 1 egg
• 10g Maldon sea salt flakes to garnish
Method
1. Make Tart Shell
Preheat oven to 160C. Grease and line base and sides of a 22cm springform pan with baking paper. Melt 100g butter. Put half the biscuits in a food processor and process to fine crumbs (see cooking tip). Add butter and 55g (¼ cup) sugar and process until mixture resembles wet sand. Tip into pan and press firmly into base and 2.5cm up sides to form a shell.
2. Start chocolate filling
Refrigerate tart shell for at least 10 mins to firm or until needed. Meanwhile, put the cream in a saucepan over medium heat and bring almost to the boil. Meanwhile, put the dark chocolate and milk chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Pour the warm cream over the chocolate, stand for 3 mins, then whisk until melted and combined. Cool for 5 mins.
3. Make hazelnut praline
Meanwhile, put hazelnuts, close together, on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Put 55g (¼ cup) caster sugar in a clean small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, swirling pan occasionally (do not stir), for 3-5 mins until the sugar dissolves and a golden caramel forms. Working quickly, pour the caramel over the hazelnuts to coat. Set aside to cool.
4. Finish chocolate filling
Add 1 egg and a large pinch of fine salt to the cooled chocolate mixture and whisk well to combine. Strain the chocolate mixture through a fine sieve into the tart shell.
5. Bake tart
Bake the tart for 30 mins or until the surface has a lightly blistered appearance with a slight wobble in the centre. Remove from the oven, put on a cooling rack and set aside to cool to room temperature for at least 30-60 mins. Alternatively, it can be enjoyed while warm.
6. Get ready to serve
Coarsely chop the hazelnut praline, then scatter over the tart. Scatter over 1 tsp sea salt flakes (reserve remainder for another use) to serve.
Notes
This mouth-watering (and dead-easy) tart by Marley Spoon recipe developer Yasmin Newman was inspired by the incredible sweets she sampled researching her new cookbook and food lover’s adventure, The Desserts Of New York. This delicious recipe is available from Marley Spoon as part of their new Dinner party Boxes. The first round is available to order until March 17th. Round two will include the Ultimate Roast Chicken Dinner with Porcini and Sage Butter and Maple and Hazelnut Apple Crumble, available to order from April 1st here.