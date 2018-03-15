Chinese Pork Rice Bowl

Ingredients
75g Local Legends Char Siu Pork Jerky
250g Microwave Jasmine Rice
3 spring onions
1 tsp sesame oil
2 eggs
Hot Sauce
Method
1. Slice the spring onions.
2. Whisk eggs and sesame oil in a microwave safe dish and microwave for approximately 1
minute, if eggs remain runny microwave further at 15 second intervals.
3. Microwave Jasmine rice following the instructions on the back of the pack.
4. Ding your Jerky – remove freshness sachet from pack, place Jerky in microwave safe dish
and heat for 45 seconds (note microwave ovens vary so watch carefully).
5. Divide rice between 2 bowls add the egg, jerky, spring onions and hot sauce to your liking.
Notes
This protein-packed jerky recipe was provided by Australian meat snacks brand 'Local Legends'. The company's jerky products provide a natural protein hit and there are four flavours to choose from.