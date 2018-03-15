Chinese Pork Rice Bowl

Serves 2 5min prep

Method

1. Slice the spring onions.

2. Whisk eggs and sesame oil in a microwave safe dish and microwave for approximately 1

minute, if eggs remain runny microwave further at 15 second intervals.

3. Microwave Jasmine rice following the instructions on the back of the pack.

4. Ding your Jerky – remove freshness sachet from pack, place Jerky in microwave safe dish

and heat for 45 seconds (note microwave ovens vary so watch carefully).

5. Divide rice between 2 bowls add the egg, jerky, spring onions and hot sauce to your liking.