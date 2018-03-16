How to make an Instagram worthy salad

1 serve 10 mins cook

Ingredients For the Dressing: · 3 Tbs of tahini · 1 scoop of Healthyroo superfood protein, ZEST SLIM · Water For the Salad: · 1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced · 1 cup mushrooms, sliced · 1 large ripe avocado, diced · 1 medium cucumber, diced · 2 cups mixed salad greens, shredded · 1 large Spanish onion, diced · 150g Smoked Salmon (for vegan option, swap salmon for beans e.g. chickpeas) · Olive oil for cooking

Method Method: 1. Place olive oil in pan & heat. Cook onion. Add mushrooms and cook. Remove from heat. 2. Place remaining salad veggies into salad bowl. Add onion & mushroom and combine. 3. Add salmon (or protein alternative like chickpeas). 4. In a small bowl, place tahini. Mix with a few tablespoons of water until a smooth & slightly runny consistency forms. Stir in Healthyroo ZEST SLIM until combined. 5. Serve salad into bowls and drizzle dressing. Enjoy!

Notes Recipe created by Accredited Nutritionist and Dietitian and Healthyroo Nutrition Ambassador, Rebecca Gawthorne.

This 'Low Fat High-Protein Tahini Coconut Salad' is what dreams are made of.