Breakfast Parfait with Coconut Cream

Healthy, filling and full of goodness, start the day right with this delicious breakfast idea.
Serves 1
Ingredients
•1 carrot – grated
•1 green apple – grated
•1 tbs buckwheat kernels (activated)
•1 tbs hemp seeds
•1 tbs pepitas
•1 tbs coconut flakes
•1 tbs sunflowers seeds
•1 tbs coconut oil
•240ml coconut cream
•1 lemon – zested and juiced
•Handful berries
Method
1. Refrigerate the can of coconut cream.
2. In a bowl combine all the ingredients excluding the coconut cream, lemon and berries.
3. Once chilled, opened the coconut cream and remove the cream component from the watery part and pop in a bowl.
4. Whisk for 10 secs.
5. Add the juice and zest of 1 lemon and whisk again.
6. Pop the carrot, apple seeds into a glass and top with coconut cream and berries.
Notes
Recipe created by 2013 MKR semi-finalist Scott Gooding, Whirlpool Ambassador, and author of The Keto Diet.