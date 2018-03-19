Breakfast Parfait with Coconut Cream

Serves 1

Method

1. Refrigerate the can of coconut cream.

2. In a bowl combine all the ingredients excluding the coconut cream, lemon and berries.

3. Once chilled, opened the coconut cream and remove the cream component from the watery part and pop in a bowl.

4. Whisk for 10 secs.

5. Add the juice and zest of 1 lemon and whisk again.

6. Pop the carrot, apple seeds into a glass and top with coconut cream and berries.