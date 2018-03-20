Homemade Ravioli with King Prawns

Ingredients
Ravioli Dough
5 Whole eggs
5 Egg yolks
750g Italian 00 flour
Prawn Filling
1 kg Prawns meat
½ Spring onion
5g Olive Oil
4g Sea salt
2g Black pepper
25g Pure black truffle paste
Burrata Sauce
250g Stracciatella
10g Pure black truffle paste
50g Pure cream
Method
1. Mix dough ingredients together at low speed until well combined; finish working the dough with
hand and wrap it and store at 4 degrees for at least 30 minutes.
2. Chop the prawn meat, add chopped spring onion and combine the rest of the Prawn
ingredients together.
3. Blend all sauce ingredients together until smooth
4. Ravioli Making
Stretch the dough to the thickness you desire, place the filling on the pasta sheet,
brush with some egg wash and place on top of another pasta sheet, press to remove
all the air and give the shape you like, cut them all and press again to remove air in
excess. Store then in the fridge.
5. 100 degree boiling salted water, cook the Ravioli for 3 minutes circa
6. Emulsionante the ravioli with a bit of cooking water, a bit of butter and the ravioli in to a wide pan
with full flame. The sauce and the ravioli will become one thing.
7. Place them on a plate and pour some burrata sauce on top.
Notes
This recipe is served at Olio Kensington St, Sydney.