Homemade Ravioli with King Prawns

Serves 6 CT30mins cook

Method

1. Mix dough ingredients together at low speed until well combined; finish working the dough with

hand and wrap it and store at 4 degrees for at least 30 minutes.

2. Chop the prawn meat, add chopped spring onion and combine the rest of the Prawn

ingredients together.

3. Blend all sauce ingredients together until smooth

4. Ravioli Making

Stretch the dough to the thickness you desire, place the filling on the pasta sheet,

brush with some egg wash and place on top of another pasta sheet, press to remove

all the air and give the shape you like, cut them all and press again to remove air in

excess. Store then in the fridge.

5. 100 degree boiling salted water, cook the Ravioli for 3 minutes circa

6. Emulsionante the ravioli with a bit of cooking water, a bit of butter and the ravioli in to a wide pan

with full flame. The sauce and the ravioli will become one thing.

7. Place them on a plate and pour some burrata sauce on top.