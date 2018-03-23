Hot cross scones for Easter

Ingredients
Crossing mix
• 250g flour
• 75g vegetable oil
• 300g water
Scones
• 2kg plain flour
• 150g baking powder
• 5g salt
• 350g caster sugar
• 15g ground ginger powder
• 5g ground clove powder
• 50g ground cinnamon powder
• 300g unsalted butter
• 8 whole eggs
• 1.1kg full cream milk
• 300g mixed peel fruit
• 200g sultanas
Earl grey infused butter
• 1kg double cream
• 100g good quality natural yoghurt
• 80g earl grey tea leaves
Method
Crossing mix
• Mix all ingredients together and let rest in refrigerator overnight to improve elasticity for piping
Scones
• Mix dry ingredients, rub in butter with fingertips until resembles fine breadcrumbs.
• Make a well and add milk and eggs and combine
• Gently fold in fruits and peel
• Rest dough covered on bench for minimum 20 minutes
• Roll dough out to 1 inch thickness on a floured bench
• Cut using 5cm ring
• Place on oiled baking tray and pipe a cross on each
• Egg wash well using yolks and a little milk, let dry for 5 minutes prior to baking
• Bake in a 170 degrees oven for 10-12 minutes
Butter
• Warm half cream to 65 degrees and add tea leaves and yoghurt to infuse overnight.
• Add remaining cream, strain tea leaves and then churn in a kitchen mixer on medium speed until solids and whey separate
• Squeeze solids to remove all liquid and then eat
Notes
This recipe comes from Melbourne's The Hotel Windsor's much-loved Afternoon Tea menu. A limited edition Easter menu is available from Monday, 26th March until Monday, 2nd
April from $69pp. More info here.