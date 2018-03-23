Hot cross scones for Easter

Serves 6 PT30m prep 15m cook

Method

Crossing mix

• Mix all ingredients together and let rest in refrigerator overnight to improve elasticity for piping

Scones

• Mix dry ingredients, rub in butter with fingertips until resembles fine breadcrumbs.

• Make a well and add milk and eggs and combine

• Gently fold in fruits and peel

• Rest dough covered on bench for minimum 20 minutes

• Roll dough out to 1 inch thickness on a floured bench

• Cut using 5cm ring

• Place on oiled baking tray and pipe a cross on each

• Egg wash well using yolks and a little milk, let dry for 5 minutes prior to baking

• Bake in a 170 degrees oven for 10-12 minutes

Butter

• Warm half cream to 65 degrees and add tea leaves and yoghurt to infuse overnight.

• Add remaining cream, strain tea leaves and then churn in a kitchen mixer on medium speed until solids and whey separate

• Squeeze solids to remove all liquid and then eat