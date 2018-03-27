Lyndey Milan's Easter chocolate soufflés

Serves 6-8 15m prep 15m cook

▪ Soft butter for greasing ▪ 2 tablespoons caster sugar ▪ 200g eating quality dark chocolate, chopped ▪ 50g butter, chopped ▪ 4 egg yolks ▪ 7 egg whites ▪ ¼ cup (55g) caster sugar, extra ▪ Vanilla ice cream and sifted cocoa or icing sugar to serve (optional)

Method

1. Preheat oven to moderately hot (200’C/180’C fan-forced).

2. Brush the inside of 6-8 x ½ cup (125ml capacity) ovenproof dishes with soft butter. Place

sugar into one of the dishes, turn dish to coat base and side. Tip excess sugar into next

dish; repeat with all dishes. Place dishes on oven tray.

3. Combine chocolate and butter over very low heat or in a large heatproof bowl over a pan

of simmering water and stir until melted. Alternatively melt in microwave and stir.

Remove bowl from heat; whisk in egg yolks.

4. Beat egg whites in a large bowl with electric mixer until soft peaks form; gradually add

extra sugar, beat until dissolved.

5. Using a large balloon whisk, gently fold one third of the egg white mixture into chocolate

mixture then fold in remaining egg white mixture.

6. Divide soufflé mixture among prepared dishes; smooth tops with the back of a knife. Run

your thumb and forefinger around rim to release mixture from edge of dish. Bake in

moderately hot oven for about 12 minutes or until soufflés are puffed.

7. Dust soufflés quickly with sifted cocoa or icing sugar if desired; serve immediately with

vanilla ice cream.