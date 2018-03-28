Make your own healthy Easter bunnies

If you're worried about the kids overindulging on chocolate over the Easter long weekend, why not try a sugar-free home made alternative? This recipe is the brainchild of MKR finalist and Whirlpool ambassador Scott Gooding, we hope you enjoy!
Serves 12
Ingredients
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/4 cup tahini
2 tbs honey
1/4 cup raw cocao
A handful of cashews - chopped or smashed
1/4 cup activated buckwheat
1 tsp cinnamon
A pinch of Himalayan pink salt
1 tsp vanilla paste
Method
Combine the coconut oil, tahini and honey on a low heat until fully mixed
Add the cashews, cinnamon, vanilla, buckwheat, Himalayan salt and cocao
Using a wooden spoon, gently stir until all combined
Remove from the heat and allow to cool for couple of minutes
Stir again before pouring into moulds
Allow to cool to room temperature before placing into freezer
Ready to eat in 60 minutes