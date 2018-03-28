Make your own healthy Easter bunnies

Serves 12

Ingredients 1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup tahini

2 tbs honey

1/4 cup raw cocao

A handful of cashews - chopped or smashed

1/4 cup activated buckwheat

1 tsp cinnamon

A pinch of Himalayan pink salt

1 tsp vanilla paste

Method Combine the coconut oil, tahini and honey on a low heat until fully mixed

Add the cashews, cinnamon, vanilla, buckwheat, Himalayan salt and cocao

Using a wooden spoon, gently stir until all combined

Remove from the heat and allow to cool for couple of minutes

Stir again before pouring into moulds

Allow to cool to room temperature before placing into freezer

Ready to eat in 60 minutes

If you're worried about the kids overindulging on chocolate over the Easter long weekend, why not try a sugar-free home made alternative? This recipe is the brainchild of MKR finalist and Whirlpool ambassador Scott Gooding, we hope you enjoy!