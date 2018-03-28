Mushroom, thyme and asparagus Penne

Serves 4 PT5m prep 30 minutes cook

Method

1. Fit the Pasta Maker with the penne attachment. Place flour and one tablespoon thyme leaves into the mixing compartment of the pasta machine. Whisk together egg and water. Turn on the machine to automatic and slowly pour in egg mixture. In about three minutes, the pasta will start to extrude. Cut the penne into 4cm lengths and set aside. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil.

2. Heat olive oil in a wide frying pan over high heat. Add mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden. Add butter, shallots and garlic. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until shallots have softened. Season with a pinch of salt, then add hazelnuts, baby spinach, parsley, lemon zest and juice then toss to combine. Remove from heat.

3. Add penne to the boiling water. Cook for 30 seconds then add the asparagus. Cook for a further two minutes before draining. Toss penne and asparagus through mushroom mixture. Divide between serving bowls, grate over pecorino then serve.