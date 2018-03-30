Apricot and Blackberry Crumble

Serves 4 10 minutes prep 20 minutes cook

Method

1) Preheat the Philips Airfryer XXL to 200°C.

2) Halve the apricots and remove the stones. Cut the apricots into cubes and mix them in a bowl with the lemon juice and 25 g sugar.

3) Grease the cake tin and spread the fruit mix over the tin.

4) In a bowl, mix the flour with a pinch of salt, the remainder of the sugar, the butter, and 1 tablespoon cold water until it is more or less consistent and then turn it into a crumbly mixture using your fingertips.

5) Distribute the crumbly mixture evenly over the fruit and press the top layer lightly.

6) Put the bowl in the basket and slide the basket into the airfryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and bake the crumble until golden brown and done.

7) Serve the crumble hot, lukewarm, or cold with ice cream, whipped cream, or vanilla sauce.

8) TIP:Apples, pears, mangos and peaches are also suitable for making crumbles, and they are delicious in a combination with raspberries, blueberries, or fresh cranberries.