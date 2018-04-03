Prawn and Zucchini Fried ‘Rice’

Serves 4 20–25 minutes prep 10 minutes cook

Method

1. Process the zucchini and cauliflower separately in a food processor until they resemble rice grains.

2. Heat the rice bran oil in a large wok over high heat, add the lemongrass, garlic, chilli and prawns and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until cooked and golden. Add the pak choy and soy sauce and stir-fry for 1 minute or until the pak choy is just starting to wilt. Add the zucchini and cauliflower rice and stir-fry for 1 minute.

3. Remove the wok from the heat. Toss through the spring onion and sprouts, and serve.