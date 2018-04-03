Prawn and Zucchini Fried ‘Rice’

Ingredients
300 g zucchini, chopped
225 g cauliflower florets
2 tablespoons rice bran oil
2 stalks lemongrass, white part only, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 small fresh red chilli, finely chopped 600 g peeled, deveined raw king prawns, tails left on
225 g pak choy, shredded
1⁄4 cup (60 ml) salt-reduced soy sauce 4 spring onions, thinly sliced
75 g bean sprouts, trimmed
Method
1. Process the zucchini and cauliflower separately in a food processor until they resemble rice grains.
2. Heat the rice bran oil in a large wok over high heat, add the lemongrass, garlic, chilli and prawns and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until cooked and golden. Add the pak choy and soy sauce and stir-fry for 1 minute or until the pak choy is just starting to wilt. Add the zucchini and cauliflower rice and stir-fry for 1 minute.
3. Remove the wok from the heat. Toss through the spring onion and sprouts, and serve.
Notes
Recipe from CSIRO Low-Carb Every Day by Professor Grant Brinkworth and Pennie Taylor ($34.99, Pan Macmillan)