Sesame-spiced salmon with snowpea salad

Serves 4 20–25 minutes, plus marinating prep

¼ cup (60 ml) oyster sauce 1 teaspoon sesame oil 2 tablespoons sesame seeds 1 fresh long red chilli, thinly sliced diagonally 5 cm piece ginger, cut into long thin strips ¼ cup (60 ml) apple cider vinegar 4 x 150 g salmon fillets, skin on and pin-boned 150 g Chinese broccoli, trimmed 300 g snow peas 150 g zucchini, cut with a vegetable peeler into long thin ribbons 4 spring onions, thinly sliced diagonally 160 g avocado, sliced lime wedges, to serve

Method

1. Combine the oyster sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, chilli, ginger, 1 tablespoon of the vinegar and the salmon in a glass or ceramic bowl.

Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven grill to high.

3, Place the salmon, skin-side down, on a baking tray and spoon over the marinade. Cook under the grill for 5 minutes for medium or until

cooked to your liking. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm.

4. Meanwhile, place the Chinese broccoli and snow peas in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water, and stand for 1 minute or until the

broccoli is just wilted. Drain and refresh under cold running water. Return to the bowl. Add the zucchini, spring onion, avocado and remaining vinegar and gently toss to combine.

5. Divide the zucchini mixture among serving plates. Top with the salmon and serve with lime wedges.