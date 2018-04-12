Spicy coffee, Banoffee Pavlova

Makes 1

Method

1. Heat oven to 150C/130C fan/gas 2.

2. Using a pencil, mark out the circumference of a dinner plate on baking parchment.

3. Whisk the egg whites with an electric mixer until they form stiff peaks, then whisk in the

sugar, 1 tbsp at a time, until the meringue looks thick and glossy.

4. Then whisk in the Tabasco sauce, corn flour until well incorporated.

5. Spread or pipe the meringue inside the circle, creating a basket by making the sides a little

higher than the middle.

6. Bake for 1 hour, then turn off the heat and let the Pavlova cool completely inside the oven.

7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.

8. Melt the butter and sugar together, then add the cream and vanilla extract, bring to the boil

stirring continuously until this resembles a toffee consistency, set aside to cool.

9. Whisk the cream, coffee liquor and Tabasco habanero sauce until it forms soft peaks and

spoon half into the middle of the meringue, top with the banana slices and then another layer

of whipped cream.

10. Drizzle over the cooled toffee sauce and top with the chopped walnuts.