Beef and mushroom stroganoff with spinach and beans

Serves 4 25–30 minutes prep 25 minutes cook

2 tablespoons olive oil 600 g lean beef rump steak, cut into 2 cm pieces 1 red onion (150 g), cut into thin wedges 2 cloves garlic, crushed 400 g button mushrooms, thickly sliced 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 1 tablespoon salt-reduced tomato paste 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 2 fresh bay leaves (or one dried bay leaf if preferred) 2 cups (500 ml) salt-reduced beef stock 50 g natural Greek-style yoghurt

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a large deep frying pan over high heat. Add the beef in three batches and cook for 2 minutes each. Transfer to a bowl and cover to keep warm.

2. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until just starting to soften. Add the garlic, mushrooms, paprika and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the mustard, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaves and stock and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the liquid has reduced by half.

3. Remove from the heat and return the beef and any juices to the pan. Season to taste with freshly ground black pepper, then leave to stand, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Stir through the yoghurt until just combined.

4. Meanwhile, to make the garlic spinach and beans, heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over high heat. Add the garlic, spinach, beans and 1⁄2 cup (125 ml) water and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until the spinach has wilted and the beans are just tender. Stir in the parsley and season to taste with freshly ground black pepper.

5. Serve the stroganoff with the garlic spinach and beans.