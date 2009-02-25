Zucchini Filo Tart

4 Serves 20 prep 40 cook

Method

Thinly slice zucchini. Put half the slices in a colander, sprinkle with half the salt, top with remaining zucchini and sprinkle with remaining salt. Stand over a bowl for 1-2 hours. Rinse under cold water and pat dry with a clean tea towel or paper towel.

Preheat oven to 180°C. Brush a 23cm springform tin with melted butter, fold each sheet of pastry in half and brush top with melted butter. Put sheets in tin so they overlap; don't trim edges.

Whisk flour, parmesan, nutmeg, pepper, eggs and oil in a large bowl until combined, then stir in zucchini slices. Spoon into filo-lined tin. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until set and golden. Stand on a wire rack for 10 minutes before removing from tin.