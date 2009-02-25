Olive Oil Nutmeg Cookies

Makes 18 10 prep 15 cook

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Put caster sugar, oil, egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract in the small bowl of an electric mixer and beat for 2 minutes until thickened.



Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Sift both flours over and add nutmeg. Mix with a wooden spoon until well combined.



Roll tablespoons of mixture into balls and put onto trays. Flatten balls with your fingertips and press 1-3 M&M's onto each biscuit. Bake for 12-15 minutes until lightly golden. Allow to cool on tray for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.