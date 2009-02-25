News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Olive Oil Nutmeg Cookies

betterhomesgardens /
These cookies make a great treat for grown-ups.
0502-cookies-350x453.jpg

0502-cookies-350x453.jpg

Makes 18 10 prep 15 cook

Ingredients

3/4 cup caster sugar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 egg
1 egg yolk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2/3 cup self-raising flour
1 cup plain flour
1 tsp freshly grated or ground nutmeg
Brown M&M's or Smarties

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Put caster sugar, oil, egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract in the small bowl of an electric mixer and beat for 2 minutes until thickened.

Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Sift both flours over and add nutmeg. Mix with a wooden spoon until well combined.

Roll tablespoons of mixture into balls and put onto trays. Flatten balls with your fingertips and press 1-3 M&M's onto each biscuit. Bake for 12-15 minutes until lightly golden. Allow to cool on tray for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.