Olive Oil Nutmeg Cookies

These cookies make a great treat for grown-ups.
Makes 18 10 prep 15 cook
Ingredients
3/4 cup caster sugar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 egg
1 egg yolk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2/3 cup self-raising flour
1 cup plain flour
1 tsp freshly grated or ground nutmeg
Brown M&M's or Smarties
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Put caster sugar, oil, egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract in the small bowl of an electric mixer and beat for 2 minutes until thickened.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Sift both flours over and add nutmeg. Mix with a wooden spoon until well combined.
Roll tablespoons of mixture into balls and put onto trays. Flatten balls with your fingertips and press 1-3 M&M's onto each biscuit. Bake for 12-15 minutes until lightly golden. Allow to cool on tray for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.