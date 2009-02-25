Roast Pork Roulade

4 Serves 20 prep 50 cook

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Line an ovenproof dish with baking paper. Peel potatoes and cut into thick slices. Cut capsicums in half and cut garlic knobs in half crosswise through the centre.



Lay a sheet of baking paper on a flat surface. Arrange overlapping prosciutto slices on the baking paper to form a square or a rectangle. Arrange pork in a single layer on top of the prosciutto, then position salami slices, overlapping, on top of pork.



Put cheese slices on top of salami and roll up, using baking paper to help you. Remove paper, then tie at regular intervals with kitchen string and put in prepared baking dish.



Arrange potato, capsicum and garlic in a single layer around pork, drizzle over olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 35-40 minutes, remove pork and rest, covered, for 10 minutes. Continue to roast the potato and capsicum for a further 10 minutes or until potato is cooked and golden. Slice pork and serve with vegetables.