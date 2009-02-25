Tastiest Beer Marinade of All Time

1 Serve 6 prep 20 cook

Method

1. Put the steak and all the other ingredients in a bowl and let it stand in the fridge for 1 hour. For maximum flavour and the best result, let it marinate for at least 6 hours and not more than 24 hours (it will start to cure).



2. After cooking your steak as desired, use the same pan to reduce the marinade until it coats the back of your spoon and use it as a sauce.