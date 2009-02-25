Tastiest Beer Marinade of All Time

This is a nice easy meal for a guy who isn't that comfortable in the kitchen, but wants something a little extra from his steak
1 Serve 6 prep 20 cook
Ingredients
1L of lager
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 whole medium onion sliced
3 sprigs thyme
2 sprigs rosemary
4tb tomato sauce
2tb worcestshire sauce
2tb soy sauce
Black pepper
pinch salt
Method
1. Put the steak and all the other ingredients in a bowl and let it stand in the fridge for 1 hour. For maximum flavour and the best result, let it marinate for at least 6 hours and not more than 24 hours (it will start to cure).
2. After cooking your steak as desired, use the same pan to reduce the marinade until it coats the back of your spoon and use it as a sauce.