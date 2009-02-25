Soy Roast Chicken with Vegie Couscous

4 Serves 25 prep 90 cook

Method

1. Discard neck and giblets from chicken. Rinse chicken under cold water. Pat dry inside and out with absorbent paper. Tuck wings under chicken and secure crossed legs with kitchen string. Place chicken, breast side down, in a large baking dish. Brush with 2 tsp soy sauce.



2. Cook in a hot oven (200ºC) for 1 hour. Using tongs, turn chicken over. Brush with remaining soy. Cook for a further 30 minutes, or until chicken is browned all over and cooked through.



3. Meanwhile, place couscous in a large heatproof bowl. Pour over boiling water. Cover and stand for 5 minutes. Use a fork to separate grains. Boil, steam or microwave vegetables until tender. Drain.



4. Heat 1 tsp of oil in a wok over high heat. Add eggs and swirl pan to form an omelette. Cook for 2 minutes, or until set. Remove from pan. Roll up omelette and cut into 1cm-wide strips.



5. Heat remaining oil in same hot wok. Add mixed vegetables, couscous and soy sauce. Stir-fry until well combined. Remove from heat. Gently stir in omelette.



6. Sprinkle sesame seeds over base of a small frying pan. Stir over medium heat until lightly golden. Add honey and stir until runny.



7. Serve chicken cut into quarters with couscous. Drizzle with honey.