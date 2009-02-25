Lemon Thyme Roast Chicken

4 Serves

Method

1. Rinse chicken under cold water. Pat dry inside and out with paper towel. Tie thyme in a bunch with kitchen string. Place lemon quarters, thyme bunch and garlic

cloves into chicken cavity. Tuck wings underneath the chicken and secure crossed legs with kitchen string. Sprinkle Tuscan seasoning over top and sides of chicken.



2. Remove perforated strip from top of oven bag. Add plain flour and shake well to coat. Place chicken in bag, breast-side up. Close bag with tie. Place on an oven tray, making sure edges do not hang over sides of tray. Using a skewer or toothpick, pierce 6 holes in top of bag near tied end.



3. Cook in a hot oven (200°C) for about 11/4 hours, or until chicken is cooked when tested. Remove from oven. Stand bag on tray for 5 minutes. Cut slit in top of bag, being careful to avoid escaping steam. Remove chicken and transfer to a serving plate.



4. Strain liquid from oven bag into a small saucepan. Bring to the boil. Stir in blended cornflour and water. Whisk until mixture is boiling and thickened. Season with salt and

pepper.



5. Garnish chicken with chopped fresh thyme. Serve with boiled chat potatoes and gravy.