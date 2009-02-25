News

Sausage and Tomato Curry

newideanz /
Any flavoured sausages can be used in this recipe.
mon_sausage-curry

4 Serves 15 prep 20 cook

Ingredients

1 cup long-grain rice
2 tsp olive oil
8 thin sausages
2 onions, finely sliced
70g packet curry flavoured soup mix
1 1/2 cups water
410g can crushed tomatoes
4 hard-boiled eggs, grated
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Method

1. Add rice to a large pan of boiling salted water. Boil, uncovered, for about 12 minutes, or until tender. Drain. Keep warm.

2. Heat oil in a saucepan. Add sausages. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through. Remove sausages. Add onions to same pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft.

3. Combine soup mix and water in a jug. Whisk well. Return sausages to pan. Add soup mixture and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 2 minutes, or until mixture thickens. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Combine eggs and parsley in a small bowl.

5. Serve sausages on rice. Top with egg mixture.

Notes

Serve curry wrapped in warmed naan bread for a change. If you prefer a spicy curry, add 1/4 to 1/2 tsp chilli flakes when cooking the onions. Any flavoured sausages can be used in this recipe.