4 Serves 20 prep 15 cook

Method

1. To make rissoles, combine mince, salt, egg and stuffing mix in a bowl. Mix well. Divide into eight equal portions. Shape into rissoles.



2. Heat half the oil in a pan. Add rissoles. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over and cooked through. Remove. Cover to keep warm.



3. To make gravy, heat remaining oil in same pan. Add mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes, or until soft. Combine gravy mix and water in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add to pan. Stir gravy over heat until boiling and thickened. Reduce heat, simmer for 2 minutes.



4. Serve chicken rissoles with mushroom gravy and steamed carrots, beans and corn.