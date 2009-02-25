Ingredients
500g chicken mince
1 tsp chicken salt
1 egg
1 cup sage and onion flavoured stuffing mix
2 tbs olive oil
Steamed carrots, beans and corn, to serve
Mushroom gravy
300g cup mushrooms, finely sliced
1/4 cup instant gravy powder
1 cup boiling water
Method
1. To make rissoles, combine mince, salt, egg and stuffing mix in a bowl. Mix well. Divide into eight equal portions. Shape into rissoles.
2. Heat half the oil in a pan. Add rissoles. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over and cooked through. Remove. Cover to keep warm.
3. To make gravy, heat remaining oil in same pan. Add mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes, or until soft. Combine gravy mix and water in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add to pan. Stir gravy over heat until boiling and thickened. Reduce heat, simmer for 2 minutes.
4. Serve chicken rissoles with mushroom gravy and steamed carrots, beans and corn.
Notes
Serve leftover rissoles in sandwiches with mustard. Or roll tablespoons of chicken mixture into small balls, cook and serve with bottled pasta sauce over spaghetti.