News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Chicken Rissoles with Mushroom Gravy

newideanz /
Serve leftover rissoles in sandwiches with mustard.
veg

veg

4 Serves 20 prep 15 cook

Ingredients

500g chicken mince
1 tsp chicken salt
1 egg
1 cup sage and onion flavoured stuffing mix
2 tbs olive oil
Steamed carrots, beans and corn, to serve


Mushroom gravy

300g cup mushrooms, finely sliced
1/4 cup instant gravy powder
1 cup boiling water

Method

1. To make rissoles, combine mince, salt, egg and stuffing mix in a bowl. Mix well. Divide into eight equal portions. Shape into rissoles.

2. Heat half the oil in a pan. Add rissoles. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over and cooked through. Remove. Cover to keep warm.

3. To make gravy, heat remaining oil in same pan. Add mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes, or until soft. Combine gravy mix and water in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add to pan. Stir gravy over heat until boiling and thickened. Reduce heat, simmer for 2 minutes.

4. Serve chicken rissoles with mushroom gravy and steamed carrots, beans and corn.

Notes

Serve leftover rissoles in sandwiches with mustard. Or roll tablespoons of chicken mixture into small balls, cook and serve with bottled pasta sauce over spaghetti.