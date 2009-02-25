News

Steak with Warm Potato Salad

newideanz /
Marinate steaks overnight for extra flavour.
steak

steak

4 Serves 15 prep 15 cook

Ingredients

4 sirloin steaks
1/2 cup teriyaki marinade
1 tbs olive oil
2 large tomatoes, halved
Steamed green beans, to serve


Warm potato salad

600g new potatoes, halved
1/3 cup whole egg mayonnaise
2 tsp honey
1 tbs wholegrain mustard

Method

1. Place steaks and marinade in a large bowl. Toss to coat. Cover and stand for 10 minutes.

2. To make potato salad, boil or microwave potatoes until tender. Drain. Place in a bowl with mayonnaise, honey and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

3. Remove steaks from marinade and pat dry. Heat oil in a grill pan. Add steaks. Cook over a medium to high heat for 5 minutes on each side, or until cooked to your liking. Only turn steaks once. Remove and cover steaks.

4. Add tomatoes to same heated, oiled grill pan. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side, or until browned and slightly softened.

5. Serve steaks with salad, tomatoes and beans.

Notes

Try Dijon instead of wholegrain mustard in the potato salad.