Steak with Warm Potato Salad

4 Serves 15 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Place steaks and marinade in a large bowl. Toss to coat. Cover and stand for 10 minutes.



2. To make potato salad, boil or microwave potatoes until tender. Drain. Place in a bowl with mayonnaise, honey and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine.



3. Remove steaks from marinade and pat dry. Heat oil in a grill pan. Add steaks. Cook over a medium to high heat for 5 minutes on each side, or until cooked to your liking. Only turn steaks once. Remove and cover steaks.



4. Add tomatoes to same heated, oiled grill pan. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side, or until browned and slightly softened.



5. Serve steaks with salad, tomatoes and beans.