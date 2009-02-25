Roast Vegetables with Crunchy Ciabatta

4 Serves 20 prep 45 cook

Method

1. Place 1 tbs of oil in a large baking dish. Add potatoes, onion, carrots and capsicum. Sprinkle with Italian herbs, rosemary, salt and pepper. Toss vegetables to coat in oil.



2. Cook in a hot oven (200°C) for about 30 minutes, or until tender, turning vegetables halfway through. Add courgettes. Toss to combine. Return to oven. Cook for another 15 minutes, or until courgettes are tender.



3. Meanwhile, combine ciabatta bread, remaining oil, garlic and cheese in a bowl. Mix well. Arrange over a foil-lined oven tray.



4. Cook ciabatta bread in a hot oven (200°C) for about 10 minutes, or until golden and crisp.



5. Place vegetables in a large serving bowl with bread. Sprinkle vinegar over top. Toss gently to combine.



6. Serve vegetables garnished with rosemary sprigs.