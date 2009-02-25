Pork Money Bags

Ingredients
500g pork mince
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 tbs oyster sauce
2 green spring onions, thinly sliced
1/2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh coriander
1 egg
72 wonton wrappers
Sweet chilli sauce, to serve
Method
1. Place pork, garlic, sauce, spring onions, spice powder, coriander and egg in a large bowl. Mix with hands to combine. Place 2 tsp pork mixture in centre of each wonton wrapper. Bring edges to centre and pinch to form a bag shape.
2. Add enough water to come 1cm up the side of a large frying pan. Place a piece of baking paper in the water to cover base of pan. Bring to a simmer.
3. Add money bags to pan in batches. Cook, covered, for about 5 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove from pan. Drain on absorbent paper. Cover to keep warm.
4. Serve warm money bags with sweet chilli sauce.
Notes
Wonton wrappers are available from the chiller section of supermarkets nationwide.
This filling can be made up to 2 days ahead of serving. Keep, covered, in refrigerator.