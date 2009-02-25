Pork Money Bags

72 Serves 30 prep 10 cook

Method

1. Place pork, garlic, sauce, spring onions, spice powder, coriander and egg in a large bowl. Mix with hands to combine. Place 2 tsp pork mixture in centre of each wonton wrapper. Bring edges to centre and pinch to form a bag shape.



2. Add enough water to come 1cm up the side of a large frying pan. Place a piece of baking paper in the water to cover base of pan. Bring to a simmer.



3. Add money bags to pan in batches. Cook, covered, for about 5 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove from pan. Drain on absorbent paper. Cover to keep warm.



4. Serve warm money bags with sweet chilli sauce.