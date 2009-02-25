Coconut Vegetables with Spiced Fish

4 Serves 10 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Place garam masala, cumin and fish fillets in a medium sized bowl. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.



2. Place seasoned fish fillets on a large oven tray lined with foil.



3. Cook under a hot grill, for about 10 minutes, turning halfway through cooking, or until tender. Flake fish fillets into large pieces.



4. Meanwhile, place evaporated milk and coconut essence in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Add chopped eggplant. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes, or until tender. Add bok choy and carrot. Simmer, covered, for about 2 minutes, or until bok choy is wilted. Remove from heat. Add chopped fresh coriander. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.



5. Serve coconut vegetables topped with flaked fish. Garnish with extra fresh coriander leaves.



Per serve

1058 kJ

3g fat



