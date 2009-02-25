Bacon and Cabbage Potato Gallette

6 Serves

Method

1. Place potato in a pot with cold water and boil till tender, strain.



2. Boil cabbage in a different pot of water and strain.



3. While potatoes are hot, use a masher to crush the potatoes and add the butter, cream, and the cabbage. When the potatoes are cooled, add fresh marjoram. Season to taste.



4. Portion potatoes into little cakes and lightly dust with flour.



5. Pan fry the cakes until golden brown.



6. Serve with crispy bacon.