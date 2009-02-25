News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Bacon and Cabbage Potato Gallette

sunrise /
Angelo from the Mean Fiddler pub in NSW cooks for the Sunrise studio audience
6 Serves

Ingredients

6 large potatoes peeled and boiled
60g butter or bacon fat
150g savoy cabbage, shredded
50ml cream
Marjoram 1 teaspoon chopped

Method

1. Place potato in a pot with cold water and boil till tender, strain.

2. Boil cabbage in a different pot of water and strain.

3. While potatoes are hot, use a masher to crush the potatoes and add the butter, cream, and the cabbage. When the potatoes are cooled, add fresh marjoram. Season to taste.

4. Portion potatoes into little cakes and lightly dust with flour.

5. Pan fry the cakes until golden brown.

6. Serve with crispy bacon.