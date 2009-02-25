Pavlovas with Chocolate Strawberries

Ingredients
8 small strawberries
20g dark chocolate melts
200g tub strawberry flavoured low-fat yoghurt
1 medium green apple (150g), finely chopped
8 x 10g pavlova nests
Method
1. Arrange strawberries on a tray lined with baking paper.
2. Place dark chocolate melts in a snack-size snap-lock bag. Place bag in a small heatproof jug. Pour in enough boiling water to cover. Stand for a few minutes, or until chocolate is completely melted. Remove bag from water. Squeeze chocolate into a corner, twist bag and snip.
3. Pipe chocolate decoratively over strawberries. Refrigerate until set.
4. Place strawberry flavoured low-fat yoghurt and chopped green apple in a medium bowl. Stir to combine.
5. To assemble, place 1 pavlova nest on each serving plate. Divide yoghurt mixture evenly among pavlova nests. Top with remaining nests. Serve pavlovas with the decorated strawberries.
Per serve
703 kJ
1.7g fat
Click here for more recipe ideas.
Notes
Chocolate strawberries can be made up to a day ahead. Keep, covered,
in refrigerator. A red apple can be substituted for the green in this recipe.