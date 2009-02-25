Pavlovas with Chocolate Strawberries

4 Serves 15 prep

Method

1. Arrange strawberries on a tray lined with baking paper.



2. Place dark chocolate melts in a snack-size snap-lock bag. Place bag in a small heatproof jug. Pour in enough boiling water to cover. Stand for a few minutes, or until chocolate is completely melted. Remove bag from water. Squeeze chocolate into a corner, twist bag and snip.



3. Pipe chocolate decoratively over strawberries. Refrigerate until set.



4. Place strawberry flavoured low-fat yoghurt and chopped green apple in a medium bowl. Stir to combine.



5. To assemble, place 1 pavlova nest on each serving plate. Divide yoghurt mixture evenly among pavlova nests. Top with remaining nests. Serve pavlovas with the decorated strawberries.



Per serve

703 kJ

1.7g fat



Click here for more recipe ideas.