Turkey Caesar Finger Sandwiches

Makes 40 40 prep

Method

1. Place eggs in a saucepan. Cover with hot tap water. Bring to boil over medium heat. Gently boil for 9 minutes. Drain. Place eggs in a bowl of cold water. Cool slightly. Peel. Transfer to a large bowl. Mash.



2. Cook bacon in a large, heated non-stick frying pan, stirring, until lightly browned. Drain on absorbent paper. Add bacon to eggs in bowl with turkey, lettuce, dressing, mayonnaise and chives. Stir well. Season with salt and pepper.



3. Spread butter over one side of each slice of bread. Spread turkey mixture over half the bread slices. Top with remaining bread slices, butter-side, facing downwards.



4. Using a serrated or electric knife, cut crusts off sandwiches. Cut each sandwich, diagonally, into quarters. Place on a serving plate. Cover and refrigerate.



5. Remove sandwiches from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.