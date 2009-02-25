Deep Fried Ice-cream with Chocolate Sauce

4 Serves 15 prep 5 cook

Method

1. Put scoops of ice-cream on a tray and freeze until very hard.



2. Break eggs into a medium mixing bowl and whisk with a fork to combine. Put panko crumbs in a bowl. Dip each frozen ice-cream ball first into flour, dusting off the excess, then into the egg mixture and lastly, into the panko crumbs. Repeat for each ball to give a thick coating and return the prepared balls to the freezer.



3. Put chocolate in a medium mixing bowl. Bring cream to the boil, pour it over the chocolate, then whisk until chocolate has melted and is smooth.



4. Deep-fry each ball in vegetable oil until golden and crisp. Serve ice-cream balls with the chocolate sauce.