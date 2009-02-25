Smashed Spiced Potatoes

4 Serves
Ingredients
500g baby new potatoes
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp Masterfoods ground sumac
1 tbsp rosemary, chopped
1 tsp sea salt flakes
1/2 tsp dried chilli flakes
Method
1. Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Cook potatoes until just tender. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Add garlic and 1 tablespoon of oil and toss until coated.
2. Combine sumac, rosemary, salt and chilli. Add mixture to potatoes and toss until well coated. On a flat surface, press and flatten each potato with the palm of your hand.
3. Heat remaining oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat. Cook potatoes for 1-2 minutes each side until golden and serve.