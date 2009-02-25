Breakfast Burgers

10 Serves 15 prep 8 cook

Method

1. Combine mince with spring onions, seasoning and barbecue sauce in a bowl. Mix well.

2. Divide mixture into 10 portions (about 1/4 cupfuls). Shape into patties.

3. Heat oil in a large frying pan. Add patties, cook for about 4 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.

4. Arrange cheese on top of meat patties. Cook for 1 minute before removing.

Warm muffins, on an oven tray, in a moderate oven (180C) for about 10 minutes. Split and sandwich a lettuce leaf and meat patty between muffins. Serve with extra barbecue sauce.