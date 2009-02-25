Breakfast Burgers

Ingredients
500g sausage mince
4 green spring onions, finely sliced
1 tablespoon Season-All Seasoned Salt
2 tablespoons barbecue sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
10 slices tasty cheese
10 English muffins
10 small lettuce leaves
Extra barbecue sauce, to serve
Method
1. Combine mince with spring onions, seasoning and barbecue sauce in a bowl. Mix well.
2. Divide mixture into 10 portions (about 1/4 cupfuls). Shape into patties.
3. Heat oil in a large frying pan. Add patties, cook for about 4 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.
4. Arrange cheese on top of meat patties. Cook for 1 minute before removing.
Warm muffins, on an oven tray, in a moderate oven (180C) for about 10 minutes. Split and sandwich a lettuce leaf and meat patty between muffins. Serve with extra barbecue sauce.