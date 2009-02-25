Tropical Breakfast Trifles

8 Serves 15 prep

Method

1. Drain fruit salad, reserve 1 cup juice.

2. To make mango sauce, place mangoes, sugar and 1 tablespoon of the reserved juice in a blender. Blend until smooth.

3. To assemble trifles, divide half the fruit salad among eight glasses (1-cup capacity). Drizzle with half the mango sauce. Top with half the combined yogurt and custard.

4. Dip sponge fingers in remaining reserved fruit salad juice. Arrange evenly over yogurt. Layer with remaining fruit salad, sauce and yogurt mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

5. Serve trifles topped with muesli and chopped strawberries.