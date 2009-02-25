Tropical Breakfast Trifles

Ingredients
825g can chunky fruit salad in natural juice
500g tub vanilla flavoured yogurt
500ml vanilla custard
1/2 x 250g (10 each) packet sponge finger biscuits, halved crossways
2/3 cup toasted muesli
250g punnet strawberries, chopped
Mango Sauce
4 frozen mango cheeks, thawed
2 tablespoons caster sugar
Method
1. Drain fruit salad, reserve 1 cup juice.
2. To make mango sauce, place mangoes, sugar and 1 tablespoon of the reserved juice in a blender. Blend until smooth.
3. To assemble trifles, divide half the fruit salad among eight glasses (1-cup capacity). Drizzle with half the mango sauce. Top with half the combined yogurt and custard.
4. Dip sponge fingers in remaining reserved fruit salad juice. Arrange evenly over yogurt. Layer with remaining fruit salad, sauce and yogurt mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
5. Serve trifles topped with muesli and chopped strawberries.
Notes
You could use any flavoured yogurt can be used in this recipe. Trifles can be made up to 2 days ahead, keep, covered, in refrigerator. Top with muesli and strawberries before serving.