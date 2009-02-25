News

Basil & Fromage Palmiers

homebeautiful /
Serve these palmiers as an entree or canapés at your next cocktail party.
6 Serves

Ingredients

3 sheets Pampas Ready Rolled puff pastry, defrosted
80g Boursin garlic and herb cheese (soft flavoured cream cheese)
1 bunch basil, chopped
1 cup grated parmesan

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

2. Put pastry on a flat surface and spread each pastry sheet with some Boursin cheese. Sprinkle evenly with basil and parmesan. Fold sides in at 1cm intervals until folds meet in the centre.

3. Cut roll into 1/2 cm slices and place palmiers flat on oven trays. Bake for 12-15 minutes until puffed and golden. Cool on trays and serve.