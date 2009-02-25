News

Hot Chocolate

marieclaire /
Forget the instant stuff - indulge your winter cravings with a real hot chocolate.
Hot Chocolate

1 Serve

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups milk
60g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
1 teaspoon sugar, or more to taste
thick cream, whipped, to serve

Method

1. Place milk in a saucepan over a low-medium heat for 3-4 minutes until it is very hot, but not boiling.

2. Remove from heat, add chocolate and stir until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth. Add sugar and whisk until dissolved.

3. Pour into a serving glass, top with whipped cream and serve immediately.