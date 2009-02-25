Baked Maple Plum Custards

Makes 6

Method

1. Preheat oven to 160ºC.

2. Whisk together cream, milk, eggs, sugar, maple syrup and almonds until smooth. Pour into six 2/3 cup capacity oven-proof ceramic moulds until 3/4 full.

3. Bake in oven for 20 minutes, until tops have formed a skin. Gently drop 2 plums into each and continue to bake for a further 15-20 minutes until lightly golden and set. Allow to stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with cream.