Baked Maple Plum Custards

A sweet winter dessert.
Makes 6
Ingredients
300ml cream
1/2 cup milk
4 eggs
1/2 cup caster sugar
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1/4 cup ground almonds
825g Goulburn Valley whole plums in juice, drained
Cream, for serving
Method
1. Preheat oven to 160ºC.
2. Whisk together cream, milk, eggs, sugar, maple syrup and almonds until smooth. Pour into six 2/3 cup capacity oven-proof ceramic moulds until 3/4 full.
3. Bake in oven for 20 minutes, until tops have formed a skin. Gently drop 2 plums into each and continue to bake for a further 15-20 minutes until lightly golden and set. Allow to stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with cream.