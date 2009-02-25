Mushroom and Potato Pizza

Makes 2 35 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Pile flour, volcano-like, onto the work surface, make a well in the centre and place dried yeast, sugar and sea salt into the crater. Then add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and slowly pour in 250ml warm water, mixing mixture with our hands as you go. Knead well for 10-15 minutes until dough feels silky and soft, and not sticky. If sticky, dust with more flour. If too dry, then work in a teaspoon or two of water. The dough should end up smooth and elastic.



2. Next, dust with flour, put in a bowl, cover with a damp tea towel and leave for 1 hour in a warm, draught-free place to double in size. To test if your dough has risen enough, lightly press a fingertip into the dough - it should spring back when it's ready.



3. Preheat oven to its highest setting (at least 220°C). Lightly oil two large heavy-based baking trays. Dust work surface and your hands with flour and knock back the risen dough, then divide it into two and roll each half into a ball. Leave dough for a few minutes to settle, then press balls flat and, using your fingertips, push them into pizza shapes, working from the middle and pushing out until pastry is about 5mm thick - leaving a slightly thicker, unworked border.



4. Place bases onto baking trays, top with mozzarella, then layer with potato and mushroom slices. Sprinkle with rosemary, sea salt and ground black pepper, then brush generously with olive oil.



5. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until edges crisp up and turn golden.