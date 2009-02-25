Brown Rice Stir Fry with Roasted Cashew Nuts and Chunky Pineapple

4 Serves

Method

1. Pre-cook rice



2. Stir fry the garlic, onion and mushrooms in 1 tsp oil until soft.



3. Add the capsicum, corn, chick peas, rice, soy sauce, mirin and pineapple then cook for 1 - 2 minutes until heated through.



4. Fold through the spring onion, coriander, nuts and seeds and cook through for another minute until heated through. Serve hot and enjoy.