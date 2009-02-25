Brown Rice Stir Fry with Roasted Cashew Nuts and Chunky Pineapple

Ingredients
2 cloves garlic, chopped
100 g mushrooms, sliced
1/2 red onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon grape seed oil or other vegetable oil
1 diced red capsicum
1 cup sweet corn kernels
1 x 400 g tin chickpeas, drained
2 cups cooked brown rice
2 tablespoons soy sauce or wheat free tamari soy sauce
4 tablespoons mirin (sweet rice wine)
1/2 cup chopped pineapple
2 finely sliced spring onion
1 bunch chopped coriander leaves
1 bunch mint leaves, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped roasted cashews
2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
Method
1. Pre-cook rice
2. Stir fry the garlic, onion and mushrooms in 1 tsp oil until soft.
3. Add the capsicum, corn, chick peas, rice, soy sauce, mirin and pineapple then cook for 1 - 2 minutes until heated through.
4. Fold through the spring onion, coriander, nuts and seeds and cook through for another minute until heated through. Serve hot and enjoy.
Notes
Cooked roasted or poached chicken can be added to the rice if you like.