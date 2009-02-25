Lemon-roasted Chickpea, Silverbeet and Red Onion Salad

1 Serve

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper.



2. Place chickpeas in a bowl and toss with lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and cumin. Season well with sea salt and ground black pepper, then tip mix onto the lined baking tray and spread in a single layer. Place onion wedges on a separate baking tray and drizzle with olive oil. Place both trays in the oven and cook for 10-15 minutes or until chickpeas are golden and slightly crisp on the outside.



3. Remove chickpea tray and continue to cook onion for a further 5-10 minutes or until onion is soft and begins to caramelise. Remove onion tray and allow to cool a little.



4. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a frypan over a medium heat, add garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant, then add the silverbeet and stir until the silverbeet is soft and wilted.



5. Spoon chickpeas into a serving bowl, add silverbeet mixture, fennel and toss to combine.



6. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice if needed. Top the salad with the roast onion and serve.