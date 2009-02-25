Lemon-roasted Chickpea, Silverbeet and Red Onion Salad

Ingredients
400g can chickpeas, rinsed and well drained
juice of 1 lemon, plus extra if needed
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1 teaspoon ground cumin
3 red onions, peeled and each cut into 8 wedges, leaving ends intact
1 clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped
1 bunch silverbeet, roughly chopped and tough stems discarded
1 bulb fennel, finely chopped
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Place chickpeas in a bowl and toss with lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and cumin. Season well with sea salt and ground black pepper, then tip mix onto the lined baking tray and spread in a single layer. Place onion wedges on a separate baking tray and drizzle with olive oil. Place both trays in the oven and cook for 10-15 minutes or until chickpeas are golden and slightly crisp on the outside.
3. Remove chickpea tray and continue to cook onion for a further 5-10 minutes or until onion is soft and begins to caramelise. Remove onion tray and allow to cool a little.
4. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a frypan over a medium heat, add garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant, then add the silverbeet and stir until the silverbeet is soft and wilted.
5. Spoon chickpeas into a serving bowl, add silverbeet mixture, fennel and toss to combine.
6. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice if needed. Top the salad with the roast onion and serve.
Notes
Serves 6-8 as an accompaniment or part of a mezze.