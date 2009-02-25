Peanut butter ice cream sandwiches

Ingredients
1 litre vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter
1 tbs hot water
1/4 cup milk choc bits
20 milk coffee biscuits
1/2 cup dark choc melts, melted
1/4 cup unsalted peanuts
Method
Grease an 18cm x 28cm rectangular slice pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edges of pan.
Place ice-cream in a bowl and soften slightly. Stir peanut butter into water in a small jug. Stir peanut butter mix and Choc Bits into ice cream. Spoon the mixture into prepared pan and smooth the top. Cover and freeze overnight.
Place biscuits on a tray lined with baking paper. Using a fork, drizzle melted chocolate over biscuits. Sprinkle peanuts over half the biscuits. Stand until set.
Remove ice cream from freezer. Lift out of pan. Cut the ice-cream in half lengthways, them cut each half into 5 equal slices.
To assemble, sandwich the ice-cream slices between 2 biscuits and top with peanuts.
Notes
Ice cream sandwiches can be made up to four days ahead. Keep, covered, in freezer.