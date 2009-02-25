Peanut butter ice cream sandwiches

10 Serves

Method

Grease an 18cm x 28cm rectangular slice pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edges of pan.

Place ice-cream in a bowl and soften slightly. Stir peanut butter into water in a small jug. Stir peanut butter mix and Choc Bits into ice cream. Spoon the mixture into prepared pan and smooth the top. Cover and freeze overnight.

Place biscuits on a tray lined with baking paper. Using a fork, drizzle melted chocolate over biscuits. Sprinkle peanuts over half the biscuits. Stand until set.

Remove ice cream from freezer. Lift out of pan. Cut the ice-cream in half lengthways, them cut each half into 5 equal slices.

To assemble, sandwich the ice-cream slices between 2 biscuits and top with peanuts.