Hot Cross Bun Puddings

6 Serves 10 prep 30 cook

Method

Cut each bun into four even slices, not cutting all the way through. Spread one side of each slice with butter. Sprinkle in between slices with combined chocolate and sultanas.

Place buns into six ovenproof dishes (1 1/3 cups capacity).

Combine eggs, sugar, milk, cream and brandy essence in a large jug. Whisk until blended.

Pour half the custard mixture over buns, then pour remaining mixture over top.

Place dishes in a large baking dish. Pour in enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of ovenproof dishes.

Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 30 minutes or until custard is set. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar over tops of hot puddings. Serve with cream.