Grilled Lemon Prawns with Five-Spice Salt

Method

Place lemon juice and oil in a non-metallic bowl, add prawns and toss to coat. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.



In a small bowl, mix together 1 teaspoon of sea salt, five-spice and white pepper.



Heat a non-stick frypan over a high heat, add prawns and sear on both sides until they turn pink and begin to curl up. Remove from heat and arrange prawns on a platter and drizzle with any pan juices.



Serve with lime cheeks and five-spice salt in a small bowl on the side.