Grilled Lemon Prawns with Five-Spice Salt

marie claire Seasonal Kitchen,1 /
Try this grilled prawns recipe with a twist from the marie claire Seasonal Kitchen cookbook.
1-grilledlemonprawns

1 Serve

Ingredients

juice of 2 lemons
1 tablespoon olive oil
24 large raw prawns, peeled and deveined
¼ teaspoon Chinese five-spice
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
lime or lemon cheeks to serve

Method

Place lemon juice and oil in a non-metallic bowl, add prawns and toss to coat. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix together 1 teaspoon of sea salt, five-spice and white pepper.

Heat a non-stick frypan over a high heat, add prawns and sear on both sides until they turn pink and begin to curl up. Remove from heat and arrange prawns on a platter and drizzle with any pan juices.

Serve with lime cheeks and five-spice salt in a small bowl on the side.