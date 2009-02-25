Grilled Lemon Prawns with Five-Spice Salt

Try this grilled prawns recipe with a twist from the marie claire Seasonal Kitchen cookbook.
1 Serve
Ingredients
juice of 2 lemons
1 tablespoon olive oil
24 large raw prawns, peeled and deveined
¼ teaspoon Chinese five-spice
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
lime or lemon cheeks to serve
Method
Place lemon juice and oil in a non-metallic bowl, add prawns and toss to coat. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix together 1 teaspoon of sea salt, five-spice and white pepper.
Heat a non-stick frypan over a high heat, add prawns and sear on both sides until they turn pink and begin to curl up. Remove from heat and arrange prawns on a platter and drizzle with any pan juices.
Serve with lime cheeks and five-spice salt in a small bowl on the side.