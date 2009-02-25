News

Caprese Tomato Salad

menshealth /
2 Serves

Ingredients

300g mozzarella cheese, sliced 5mm thick
4 ripe tomatoes, sliced 5mm thick
2 cup fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped
Salt salt and cracked pepper
3 tbsp drained capers (optional)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Method

1. In a circular design around the side of a serving plate, alternate fresh mozzarella slices with sliced tomatoes.

2. Sprinkle the basil over the slices. Add salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle the capers over the top.

3. Just before serving, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil.